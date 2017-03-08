Victoria, Kansas – Sherolyn A. “Sherri” (Rome) Windholz, age 68, died Monday, March 6, 2017, at Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas.

She was born February 20, 1949, in Hays, Kansas to Wilmer J. and Valeria (Wittman) Rome. She married Floyd Windholz on November 3, 1979, in Victoria, Kansas.

She was a homemaker and a 1967 graduate of Victoria High School. She also worked at Travenol Laboratories, Stromgren Supports, Adronics Elrob Manufacturing, Thomas More Prep-Marian High School in the kitchen and laundry. She was a member of The Basilica of St. Fidelis and Christian Mothers both of Victoria, Kansas. She enjoyed cross word puzzles, making crafts and going to crafts shows.

Survivors include her husband, Floyd Windholz, of the home; two sons, Steven Windholz, Victoria, KS; Christopher Windholz, of the home; her father, Wilmer J. Rome, Hays, KS; one brother, Randy Rome and wife, Julie, Landisville PA; three sisters, Dorothy Taylor and husband, Leonard, Rapid City, SD; Donna Lovelady and husband, Stan, Plainville, KS; Betty Hansen and Roger Ferland, Hays, KS.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Valeria Rome; one sister, Diana Waldschmidt and her husband, Ronald J.; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Seraphin and Felicitas (Gerhardt) Windholz.

Services are 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Basilica of St. Fidelis. A private family inurnment will be at St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria, Kansas.

A vigil service will be at 7:00 P.M. Friday, followed by a Christian Mothers rosary at Clines-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main Street, Victoria, Kansas 67671.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Friday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary Victoria, Kansas and from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. Saturday, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis Victoria, Kansas.

Memorial to the Floyd Windholz family.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net