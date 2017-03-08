SELZER: Flood safety awareness includes insurance information

Flood safety awareness activities in Kansas should include knowing basic insurance needs.

All homeowners and property insurance policies exclude damage from flood or rising water.

However, Kansans can purchase flood insurance through the federal government’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

The Kansas Insurance Department does not regulate the federal NFIP program, but the department’s Consumer Assistance Division representatives can answer basic flood insurance questions.

To obtain a flood brochure listing insurance companies that offer policies, contact the NFIP toll-free at 888-379-9531 or go to www.floodsmart.gov.

If a person’s home is located in a floodplain, that home’s lender will require flood insurance.