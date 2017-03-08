Ryan Collins Altman, age 55, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at his home in Leoti, Kansas. Ryan was born January 31, 1962 in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Merle & Sharen (Collins) Altman. A lifetime resident of Leoti, he was 1980 Kansas State High School Shot-put Champion. He was also co-owner and operator of Cookie’s Day Care and Porky’s Lil Smoker BBQ.

On January 2, 1992 he married Cookie Dawson in Tribune, Kansas.

Ryan’s surviving family includes

His wife-

Cookie Altman- Leoti, Kansas

Two Children-

C.J. Altman- Leoti, Kansas

Megan Paschal- Leoti, Kansas

A Sister-

Rachelle Altman- Topeka, Kansas

A Brother-

Randy Altman- Liberal, Kansas

His parents, and a daughter, Morgan Altman, precede him in death.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, March 10. 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church in Leoti, Kansas with Terry Laws officiating.

Burial will be in Leoti Cemetery, Leoti, Kansas.

Friends may call from 10 :00 am until 8:00 pm Thursday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Leoti, Kansas.

Memorials ma be given to the Ryan Altman Memorial Fund in care of the funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at priceandsons.com