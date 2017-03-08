Residents continue cleanup after Kansas storms

KANSAS CITY -Residents in northeast Kansas and western Missouri are cleaning up from Monday night storms that included numerous tornadoes.

The weather service says winds of 80 to 85 mph hit the Johnson County Executive Airport on Monday evening. The airport in Olathe, Kansas, opened Tuesday to limited air operations but it is still closed to the public.

Johnson County spokeswoman Sharon Watson says in nearby Leawood, about 46 homes sustained some damage, with a handful having major damage.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit Oak Grove, Missouri, was an EF3 with an estimated peak wind of 152 mph.

The tornado damaged 483 homes and 10 to 12 commercial buildings, making Oak Grove the hardest-hit of several communities in Missouri raked by storms Monday night and early Tuesday.

The weather service says a tornado that caused damage in and around another Missouri community, Smithville, was an EF2 with peak winds of 132 mph. The twister’s path was 18.7 miles long and 1,000 yards wide. It developed 3 miles north of Smithville and ended 3 miles northeast of Lathrop.

EF1 tornadoes, which have wind speeds of 86 mph to 110 mph, were reported in Lee’s Summit, Macks Creek and Wentzville, Missouri.