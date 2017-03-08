Public asked to avoid wildfire areas

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Wednesday’s less windy weather forecast is one bright spot for Ellis County rural firefighters and other emergency responders now in their third day of battling wildfires.

By 8 a.m. this morning, Darin Myers, Dir. of Fire and Emergency Management, estimated the wildfire in northeast Ellis County was 80 to 90 percent contained. The mile-wide fire started in the 2500 block of Codell Ave. about mid-afternoon Tuesday and moved east about eight miles through Ellis County and into Russell County.

Firefighters at the scene Tuesday night were also having to battle unofficial motorist traffic. They are asking the public to stay out of the area for their safety and the safety of emergency crews.

No structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported, according to information from the county.

Ellis Co. Commission Chairwoman Barbara Wasinger proclaimed a state of local emergency at 9 p.m. Tuesday night due to concerns about local resources.

“We’d like to thank our firefighters, both volunteers and professionals, as well as our other staff and area residents who assisted in minimizing the damage caused by the fire,” Wasinger said in a statement. “Ellis County is very fortunate to have dedicated individuals who respond when needed. However, I am issuing this proclamation due to the severity of this fire and the fact that is has taxed our resources.”

Myers expected crews to remain on the site throughout today. Personnel from Ellis Co. Public Works, Ellis County EMS and several Russell County agencies are assisting.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The public is encouraged to remain vigilant for the possibility of additional wildfires and report any suspected fires to 911 immediately. Relative humidity levels are expected to remain at dangerously low levels Wednesday.

According to American Red Cross volunteer Pete Peterson of Hays, the local ARC was at the fire until “about midnight last night after feeding about 100 firefighters. We’re going back with lunch today to feed 40 people at noon.”

According to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDME), 650,000 acres of Kansas land has been burned in the last few days. At 10 a.m. this morning, KDME reported active fires in Ellis, Russell and Rooks counties as well as several others across the state.