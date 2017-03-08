Nurse, physician, associate of the year awards presented at HaysMed

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Hays Medical Center
The annual HaysMed Service Awards Banquet was held last night at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall in Hays. The highlight of the banquet was the presentation of the Norman W. Jeter Humanitarian Award, the Sister Mary J. Mollison Nurse of the Year Award and the Vic Eddy, MD, Physician of the Year Award. These awards are the highest level of recognition that an associate of Hays Medical Center can receive.
The Norman W. Jeter Humanitarian Award recognizes an individual’s human kindness and dedication to medical excellence. The award was presented to Lisa Dinkel, Director of the Breast Care Center, Imaging, Orthopedic and Pain Clinic. Dinkel started her career at HaysMed in 1990.
Recipient of the Sr. Mary J. Mollison Nurse of the Year Award was Fernando Guzman-Soto, RN. This award honors a nurse who displays excellence in the areas of job knowledge and performance, quality improvements, self-development and participation in hospital and community affairs. Guzman-Soto has been with HaysMed since 2010 and is a float pool registered nurse working on different units of the hospital to accommodate patient flow.
The Vic Eddy, MD, Physician of the Year Award was presented to Dr. Kevin McDonald, Urologist at the Urology Clinic at HaysMed. The award recognizes a physician who displays a high level of clinical experience and an extraordinary dedication to improving healthcare delivery in the community. Dr. McDonald has been part of the Urology Clinic since 1983.
35 Years
Kim Dechant
Deb Klaus
Linda Pfeifer
Leann Stoppel
30 Years
Gayla Binder
Carol Dreiling
Lisa Marcotte
Lance Smith
25 Years
Vonda Ackerman
Lisa Gagnon
Luanne Kramer
Travis Scoby
20 Years
Joannah Applequist
Shalise Cochran
Brenda Dechant
Julie Fischer
Melissa Ginther
Jaci Gottschalk
Brandy Huser
John Jeter
Myrna Jordan
Sheila Koch
Jeremy Martinson
Karla McAtee
Brenda McMillin
Jay Moore
Bobbie Murphy
Sandy Redetzke
Joyce Rupp
Kathy Rupp
Joye Werner
15 Years
Virginia Basgall
Amanda Breinig
Lisa Brening
Bertha Brungardt
Amy Depperschmidt
Janea Dinkel
Camille Ellard
Sarah Emerson
Danielle Fisher
Jeff Geaslin
Dorothy Gideon
Linda Glassman
Paula Gnad
Mary Jo Gubitoso
Sheri Hein
Kathy Huser
Amber Irvin
Connie Linenberger
Blake Matzke
Shawna North
Marlis Norton
Mindy Pickering
Larry Plante
Jill Rozean
Don Sellers
Lillian Slater
Jarilyn Staab
Lea Staab
Ryan Staab
Amanda Tibbits
Gail Werth
Robert Wickham
Myra Younger
10 Years
Ashley Bauck
Stephanie Carlin
Melissa Conley
Rhonda Dopita
Marshall Dover
Alaina Dresslar
Amy Feldt
Jana Fross
Emily Gottschalk
Ruth Heffel
Tina Heier
Linda Jacobs
Sandra Jacobs
Tammy Klaus
Andrea Legleiter
Barbara Lewis
Kurtis Linenberger
Faye Miller
Charles Schultz
Linda Sekavec
Arielle Simpson
Julieta Somers
Samantha Sramek
Blake Urban
Cammi Williby
5 Years
Ann Arnold
Alicia Bahr
Troy Bell
Lori Bogart
Ann Boomer
Janessa Brungardt
Diana Budke
Gulriaz Cheema
Bed Chhatkuli
Linda Dale
Jonna Dinkel
Emily Disney
Nicholas Dreitz
Ashley Dronberger
Leslie Engel
Brian Feldt
Lauren Finger
Brian Forinash
Taci Fox
Reesa Gerhard
Shawn Giess
Rebecca Green
Elyse Hecht
Samantha Horacek
Robyn Jephson-King
Juliet Johns
Andi Johnson
Ashley Kamphaus
Leitha King
Danna Krom
Christina Lawver
Sukchan Lee
Sarah Leiker
Zachary Long
Janna Manning
Angie Martens
Ashley Martinez
James Meier
TJ Miller
Sammy Minear
Christy Moeder
Carol Montgomery
Ashley Moomaw
Traci Moore
Nicole Moos
Katerina Pabst
Connie Potts
Amy Ranker
Tracy Ream
Jane Rorstrom
Bre Schulte-Weber
Deborah Snook
Danielle Still*
Tami Thomas
Danielle Weigel
Michelle Weigel
Jana Wickham
Cindy Zerfas
Drew Zimmerman