Nurse, physician, associate of the year awards presented at HaysMed

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hays Medical Center

The annual HaysMed Service Awards Banquet was held last night at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall in Hays. The highlight of the banquet was the presentation of the Norman W. Jeter Humanitarian Award, the Sister Mary J. Mollison Nurse of the Year Award and the Vic Eddy, MD, Physician of the Year Award. These awards are the highest level of recognition that an associate of Hays Medical Center can receive.

The Norman W. Jeter Humanitarian Award recognizes an individual’s human kindness and dedication to medical excellence. The award was presented to Lisa Dinkel, Director of the Breast Care Center, Imaging, Orthopedic and Pain Clinic. Dinkel started her career at HaysMed in 1990.

Recipient of the Sr. Mary J. Mollison Nurse of the Year Award was Fernando Guzman-Soto, RN. This award honors a nurse who displays excellence in the areas of job knowledge and performance, quality improvements, self-development and participation in hospital and community affairs. Guzman-Soto has been with HaysMed since 2010 and is a float pool registered nurse working on different units of the hospital to accommodate patient flow.

The Vic Eddy, MD, Physician of the Year Award was presented to Dr. Kevin McDonald, Urologist at the Urology Clinic at HaysMed. The award recognizes a physician who displays a high level of clinical experience and an extraordinary dedication to improving healthcare delivery in the community. Dr. McDonald has been part of the Urology Clinic since 1983.

35 Years

Kim Dechant

Deb Klaus

Linda Pfeifer

Leann Stoppel



30 Years

Gayla Binder

Carol Dreiling

Lisa Marcotte

Lance Smith

25 Years

Vonda Ackerman

Lisa Gagnon

Luanne Kramer

Travis Scoby

20 Years

Joannah Applequist

Shalise Cochran

Brenda Dechant

Julie Fischer

Melissa Ginther

Jaci Gottschalk

Brandy Huser

John Jeter

Myrna Jordan

Sheila Koch

Jeremy Martinson

Karla McAtee

Brenda McMillin

Jay Moore

Bobbie Murphy

Sandy Redetzke

Joyce Rupp

Kathy Rupp

Joye Werner

15 Years

Virginia Basgall

Amanda Breinig

Lisa Brening

Bertha Brungardt

Amy Depperschmidt

Janea Dinkel

Camille Ellard

Sarah Emerson

Danielle Fisher

Jeff Geaslin

Dorothy Gideon

Linda Glassman

Paula Gnad

Mary Jo Gubitoso

Sheri Hein

Kathy Huser

Amber Irvin

Connie Linenberger

Blake Matzke

Shawna North

Marlis Norton

Mindy Pickering

Larry Plante

Jill Rozean

Don Sellers

Lillian Slater

Jarilyn Staab

Lea Staab

Ryan Staab

Amanda Tibbits

Gail Werth

Robert Wickham

Myra Younger

10 Years

Ashley Bauck

Stephanie Carlin

Melissa Conley

Rhonda Dopita

Marshall Dover

Alaina Dresslar

Amy Feldt

Jana Fross

Emily Gottschalk

Ruth Heffel

Tina Heier

Linda Jacobs

Sandra Jacobs

Tammy Klaus

Andrea Legleiter

Barbara Lewis

Kurtis Linenberger

Faye Miller

Charles Schultz

Linda Sekavec

Arielle Simpson

Julieta Somers

Samantha Sramek

Blake Urban

Cammi Williby

5 Years

Ann Arnold

Alicia Bahr

Troy Bell

Lori Bogart

Ann Boomer

Janessa Brungardt

Diana Budke

Gulriaz Cheema

Bed Chhatkuli

Linda Dale

Jonna Dinkel

Emily Disney

Nicholas Dreitz

Ashley Dronberger

Leslie Engel

Brian Feldt

Lauren Finger

Brian Forinash

Taci Fox

Reesa Gerhard

Shawn Giess

Rebecca Green

Elyse Hecht

Samantha Horacek

Robyn Jephson-King

Juliet Johns

Andi Johnson

Ashley Kamphaus

Leitha King

Danna Krom

Christina Lawver

Sukchan Lee

Sarah Leiker

Zachary Long

Janna Manning

Angie Martens

Ashley Martinez

James Meier

TJ Miller

Sammy Minear

Christy Moeder

Carol Montgomery

Ashley Moomaw

Traci Moore

Nicole Moos

Katerina Pabst

Connie Potts

Amy Ranker

Tracy Ream

Jane Rorstrom

Bre Schulte-Weber

Deborah Snook

Danielle Still*

Tami Thomas

Danielle Weigel

Michelle Weigel

Jana Wickham

Cindy Zerfas

Drew Zimmerman