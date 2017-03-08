Myers: Fire in northeast Ellis County is contained

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

ELLIS COUNTY–The wildfire in northeast Ellis County is finally extinguished.

According to a news release from Ellis County, the fire was “100 percent contained as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with no spot fires at this time. Three brush trucks and one water tanker are remaining on scene for the next few hours to ensure no additional re-ignition.”

According to Ellis Co. Director of Fire and Emergency Management Darin Myers the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

“This appears to be an accidental fire. A disconnect failed on a lightning arrester at an oil lease site. The disconnect shorted out, started to spark and started nearby grass on fire,” Myers said in the release.

The mile-wide fire started started in the 2500 block of Codell Ave. about mid-afternoon Tuesday and moved east eight miles through Ellis County and into Russell County. Myers said it was 80 to 90 percent contained as of 8 a.m. this morning.

No damage to buildings or injuries were reported.

Ellis County EMS and Public Works were also on the scene assisted by units from Russell County.

Wednesday was the third consecutive day of wildfires in Ellis County with emergency personnel battling shifting winds with gusts of more than 45 mph and extremely low humidity.