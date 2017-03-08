Kansas Ag Month kicks off with statewide food drive campaign

KDA

MANHATTAN — The Neighbor to Neighbor statewide food drive kicked off Kansas Agriculture Month in support of our neighbors in need and to reduce hunger in Kansas communities.

Harvesters–The Community Food Bank in Topeka, Kansas, hosted state leaders, including Governor Sam Brownback, representatives of the food banks of Kansas, Dillons Food Stores employees and members of the Kansas agriculture community.

The food drive is a collaborative effort by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Dillons Food Stores, Harvesters–The Community Food Network, Kansas Food Bank, Second Harvest Community Food Bank and the Kansas agriculture community. The goal is to raise 85,000 meals for Kansas families during the food drive throughout the month of March.

Kansans can contribute to the campaign at Dillons Food Stores statewide, at other community locations across the state or through the virtual donation portal, http://ksn2n.harvestersvfd.org.

Governor Brownback signed a proclamation declaring March as Kansas Agriculture Month and March 21 as Kansas Agriculture Day. He also stressed the importance of serving our neighbors in need as well as educating all Kansans about how the food they eat transitions from farm to fork.

Governor Brownback recognized the value of agriculture to the state of Kansas and thanked the food banks for their service to our state. Staff from the three food banks, representatives from Dillons Food Stores, Kansas FFA officers and representatives from the Kansas Department of Agriculture and other state agencies and agriculture organizations then joined together to pack boxes of food to be distributed to Kansans in need.

“It is important for all of us to work together to feed those in our Kansas communities who are food insecure, because when families and children have enough to eat, our communities are stronger and our state is stronger,” said Brian Walker, CEO of Kansas Food Bank. “We greatly appreciate our partners in the Neighbor to Neighbor food drive and we encourage Kansans to join us in this statewide effort.”

Dillons Food Stores made an initial donation of several thousand pounds of non-perishable food items at the kickoff event, where the participants packed 287 boxes of food to be distributed to low-income seniors in Kansas.

To learn more about the Neighbor to Neighbor statewide food drive and ways to participate in Kansas Agriculture Month, visit www.agriculture.ks.gov/ksagday.