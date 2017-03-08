HPD arrest log, March 2 to 5

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Brandy Nicole Ross, 23, Hays, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. March 3 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Patrick Shannon Burrows, 44, Hays, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. March 3 in the 500 block of East Eighth on suspicion of battery.

Tyler John Thoune, 26, Milliken, Colo., was arrested at 4:56 a.m. March 5 in the 1600 block of Fort on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement official.

Stacy Loraine Moyer, 22, Hays, was arrested at 1:334 p.m. March 5 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Thomas Howard Alm, 66, Hays, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. March 2 in the 1000 block of Reservation Road on suspicion of battery.

Michael Quinn Hahne, 25, Hays, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. March 4 in the 2500 block of Vine on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Brody Paul Conaway, 27, Munjor, was arrested at 2 a.m. March 2 in the 700 block of Fort on suspicion of battery.

Trevor Elijah McLaughlin, 31, Hays, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. March 4 in the 500 block of East 20th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Tiffany Marie Albee, 35, Hays, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. March 2 in the 4300 block of Vine on suspicion of theft.

Nathan Kyle Sossamon, 48, Granby, Colo., was arrested at 4:05 a.m. March 2 in the 3600 block of Vine on suspicion of drug distribution, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.