HPD arrest log, Feb. 27 to March 1

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cristal Ann Stone, 29, Hays, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 700 block of Vine on suspicion of domestic battery.

Daniel Pfannenstiel, 57, Hays, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. March 1 in the 2600 block of General Custer on suspicion of stalking.

Alex Richard Kezena, 19, Wagner, S.D., was arrested at 2:14 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 1000 block of East 41st on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antonio Ramone Guzman, 44, Olmito, Texas, was arrested at 3:16 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 1100 block of East 43rd on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and interference with a law enforcement official.

Sean M. Heverin, 27, Hays, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 2900 block of Vine on suspicion of drug distribution, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, no drug tax stamp, defacing identification marks on a firearm, criminal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a person addicted to a controlled substance.

Mara Marie Geschwentner, 21, Ellis, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 2900 block of Vine on suspicion of drug distribution, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and no drug tax stamp.

Michael Edward Henderson, 32, Hays, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. March 1 in the 2800 block of Indian Trail on suspicion of drug distribution, possession of a firearm by a felon, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated endangering a child.

Tyra Lane Gramly, 20, Hays, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. March 1 in the 2800 block of Indian Trail on suspicion of drug possession.

Crystal Lena Hale, 38, WaKeeney, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. March 1 in the 2900 block of Canterbury on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.