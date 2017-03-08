Hays PD: Business reports drug activity that leads to multiple arrests

HPD

On Feb. 24, Hays Police Department Investigator Aaron Larson gave a presentation about awareness of criminal activity to a local motel. A few days following this presentation, the motel staff reported drug activity to the Hays Police Department. As a result of the business reporting to the Hays Police Department, Sgt. Jason Bonczynski arrested two individuals for drug charges that later resulted in a search warrant and additional arrests.

Detective Dave Bunger put together a search warrant that resulted in four people being arrested for various criminal charges ranging from distribution of methamphetamine/cocaine/marijuana, and no drug tax stamp. Some additional criminal charges included possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a firearm by a felon, endangerment of a child, and one person had an outstanding arrest warrant.

During execution of the search warrant, officers seized several handguns, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and currency.

“Good job to the business staff in reporting the criminal activity leading to the arrests and making things safer for our community,” the HPD said in a news release.

Anyone with information about these or other crimes is encouraged to call the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1030.