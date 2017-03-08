Hansen Foundation awards scholarships to 260 Kan. high school students

Submitted

LOGAN — The Dane G. Hansen Foundation of Logan has named 260 high school seniors from 59 Northwest Kansas schools as winners in its 42nd annual scholarship competition. In addition, 14 scholarships have been awarded to Kansas Community or Technical College Transfer students who are planning to continue their education at a Kansas four-year college or university.

In selecting award winners, the Scholarship Committee considered proficiency in verbal and writing skills. Other important factors are academic records, test scores, and community service in which the student may have participated.

Ten students have won the Hansen Leader of Tomorrow scholarships. These awards are for $10,000 and may be renewable for three additional years. Renewal of scholarships is based upon continued regard for the principles, which guided the success of the late Dane G. Hansen, a 3.00 or better GPA at the college level and a letter describing progress towards educational goals. This year’s winners are:

John Lowry, Hays H.S.

Hannah Norris, Hays H.S.

Carlie Shupe, Minneapolis H.S.

Maggie Malmberg, Phillipsburg H.S.

Kelli Ward, Sacred Heart H.S.

Dylan Wentzel, Salina Central H.S.

Tyler Ross, Salina South H.S.

Aspen McElderry, SE of Saline H.S.

Madison Roths, SE of Saline H.S.

Jayden Meyer, Smith Center H.S

Fifty Hansen Scholar winners were selected. The stipend of $6,500 was granted for one year and may be renewed for three additional years under the same general conditions as set forth in the Leader of Tomorrow Scholarship. This year’s winners include:

Eli Ohlde, Clifton-Clyde H.S.

Addison Johnson, Concordia H.S.

Lydia Knapp, Concordia H.S.

Jeanie Balzer, Hays H.S.

Brianna Brin, Hays H.S.

Tanner Callis, Hays H.S.

Keegan Chapman, Hays H.S.

Joslyn Dinkel, Hays H.S.

Alex Feyerherm, Hays H.S.

Ana Goodlett, Hays H.S.

Daniel Lopez, Hays H.S.

Jodi Veach, Hays H.S.

Raegan Billinger, TMP-Marian H.S.

Bridget Heimann, TMP-Marian H.S.

Alison Helget, TMP-Marian H.S.

Megan Koenigsman, TMP-Marian H.S.

Everett Brandyberry, Hill City H.S.

Davis Dubbert, St. John’s H.S.

Jenna Ketter, Tipton H.S.

Benjamin Jones, Northern Valley H.S.

Layton Miller, Norton H.S.

Grady Dickerson, Natoma H.S.

Emma Carlin, Osborne H.S.

Ashley Oldham, Bennington H.S.

Faith Hofaker, Logan H.S.

Allyson Brunner, Republic Co. H.S.

Grace Rieke, Republic Co. H.S.

Madison Scott, Republic Co. H.S.

Kodi Smith, Republic Co. H.S.

Sheila Gulick, Russell H.S.

Travis Ochs, Russell H.S.

Levi Harapat, Ell-Saline H.S.

Damon Jones, Salina Central H.S.

Samual Neff, Salina Central H.S.

Abigail Schroeder, Salina Central H.S.

Eldon Taskinen, Salina Central H.S.

Laurel Thompson, Salina Central H.S.

Dylan Kruep, Salina South H.S.

Isaac Newman, Salina South H.S.

Logan Peppers, Salina South H.S.

Sydney Clements, SE of Saline H.S.

Kendall Schlesener, SE of Saline H.S.

Skyler Denio, Hoxie H.S.

Abigail Neal, Goodland H.S.

Norelia Ordonez-Castillo, Goodland H.S.

Kaden Meitler, Smith Center H.S.

Brock O’Brien, Brookside Christian Academy

Mark Faber, Colby H.S.

Heath Haverfield, Colby H.S.

Emma Purvis, Weskan H.S.

One hundred Hansen Student winners were selected. These awards are for $4,000 and may be renewed for one additional year provided the student has maintained a satisfactory academic record. This year’s winners are:

Cordell Cyr, Clifton-Clyde H.S.

Cierra Kahrs, Clifton-Clyde H.S.

Braden Brownell, Concordia H.S.

Devin Kymer, Concordia H.S.

Rayna Schmidt, Glasco H.S.

Paula Rolph, Miltonvale H.S.

Derek Pfeifer, Ellis H.S.

Peyton Augustine, Hays H.S.

Raina Basso, Hays H.S.

Quinn Buffington, Hays H.S.

Madison Crees, Hays H.S.

Jordyn Dake, Hays H.S.

Alexander Davis, Hays H.S.

Sierra Eichman, Hays H.S.

Katelyn Fross, Hays H.S.

Veranika Fuller, Hays H.S.

Madisyn Keller, Hays H.S.

Payton Markley, Hays H.S.

Kohlton Meyers, Hays H.S.

Mkilar Otte, Hays H.S.

Cassandra Quinby, Hays H.S.

Ethan Shippy, Hays H.S.

Rachel Taylor, Hays H.S.

Hannah Thomasson, Hays H.S.

Conrad Vajnar, Hays H.S.

Anniston Weber, Hays H.S.

Heather Befort, TMP-Marian H.S.

Morgan Choitz, TMP-Marian H.S.

Elizabeth Leiker, TMP-Marian H.S.

Mark Loftus, TMP-Marian H.S.

Matthew Moeder, TMP-Marian H.S.

Jessalyn Pfannenstiel, TMP-Marian H.S.

Trevor Pfeifer, TMP-Marian H.S.

Sarina Fay, Ellsworth H.S.

Carlie Zimmerman, Wheatland H.S.

Madison Barrera, Hill City H.S.

Tucker Eckols, Hill City H.S.

Anna Menhusen, Rock Hills H.S.

Davis Schleifer, Rock Hills H.S.

Mia Maupin, Sylvan-Lucas H.S.

Joshua Weilert, Sylvan-Lucas H.S.

Katelyn Mullen, Oakley H.S.

Triston Swart, Oakley H.S.

Jarrett Arasmith, Beloit H.S.

Alyssa Hougham, Beloit H.S.

Samantha Loomis, Beloit H.S.

Brendon Mason, Beloit H.S.

Brooke Vetter, Beloit H.S.

Ryan Gengler, St. John’s H.S.

Drake Kee, St. John’s H.S.

Elizabeth Walter, St. John’s H.S.

Justin Brummer, Tipton H.S.

Brian Clavijo, Norton H.S.

Caitlyn Cox, Norton H.S.

Wilson Ellis, Norton H.S.

Jayde Blain, Lakeside H.S.

Sarah Pelton, Natoma H.S.

Pierce Wolters, Osborne H.S.

Skylar Nelson, Bennington H.S.

Addison Temple, Bennington H.S.

Mykenzi Allison, Minneapolis H.S.

Lane Sanders, Minneapolis H.S.

Kayla Hofaker, Logan H.S.

Wyatt Britt, Rawlins Co. H.S.

Abigail Horton, Rawlins Co. H.S.

Lauren Terry, Rawlins Co. H.S.

Castin Klima, Republic Co. H.S.

Samantha Ratliff, Republic Co. H.S.

Justin Reif, Plainville H.S.

Seth Boxberger, Russell H.S.

Seth Hilger, Russell H.S.

Cameron Kilian, Russell H.S.

Duncan Anglin, Ell-Saline H.S.

Kodee Christensen, Ell-Saline H.S.

Holly Lathan, Sacred Heart H.S.

Aubree Mosher, Sacred Heart H.S.

Tristan Slagle, Sacred Heart H.S.

Rhiannon Wilcox, Sacred Heart H.S.

Grace Worcester, Sacred Heart H.S.

Angelica Lance, Salina Central H.S.

Chally Miller, Salina Central H.S.

Riley Rundell, Salina Central H.S.

Analisa Bridge, Salina South H.S.

Allen Heberly-Morabito, Salina South H.S.

Morgan Russell, Salina South H.S.

Mason Streit, Salina South H.S.

Eli Truhe, Salina South H.S.

Miranda Urban, Salina South H.S.

Bryce Banks, SE of Saline H.S.

Kaylen Lassley, SE of Saline H.S.

Mary Winship, SE of Saline H.S.

Brynn Niblock, Hoxie H.S.

Amanda Coon, Goodland H.S.

Jamie Nemechek, Goodland H.S.

Kelsey White, Goodland H.S.

Amelia Culver, Colby H.S.

Taylen Hubbell, Colby H.S.

Alexander Vap, Colby H.S.

Dean Barney, Trego Comm. H.S.

Brittany McKain, Wallace Co. H.S.

For students interested in a Career and Technical Education scholarship, the Foundation offered one hundred. These awards are for $4,000 and may be renewed for one additional year provided the student has maintained a satisfactory academic record. Winners of the Career and Technical Education scholarships are:

Stephanie Alvarado, Cheylin H.S.

Carter Porubsky, Cheylin H.S.

Haleigh Rucker, Cheylin H.S.

Quinton Cravens, St. Francis H.S.

Danielle Frink, St. Francis H.S.

Makayla Rogers, St. Francis H.S.

Lacey Biggerstaff, Clifton-Clyde H.S.

Brady Bouley, Clifton-Clyde H.S.

Rayden Resco, Clifton-Clyde H.S.

Ben Peltier, Concordia H.S.

Ethan Sicard, Concordia H.S.

Brayden Bittel, Ellis H.S.

Jessica Gamez, Ellis H.S.

Dalton Hensley, Ellis H.S.

Brandon North, Ellis H.S.

Tigist Bannister, Hays H.S.

Lakin Ditter, Hays H.S.

Kristen Nease, Hays H.S.

Megan Smith, Hays H.S.

Sydney Sulzman, Hays H.S.

Gabrielle Chittenden, TMP-Marian H.S.

Joshua Plante, TMP-Marian H.S.

Kendra Werth, TMP-Marian H.S.

Katelyn Zimmerman, TMP-Marian H.S.

Hollie Reinhardt, Victoria H.S.

David Koralek III, Ellsworth H.S.

Alyssa Kreft, Ellsworth H.S.

Emmerae Svaty, Ellsworth H.S.

Monica Towery, Ellsworth H.S.

Mystery Carroll, Quinter H.S.

Tori Davidson, Quinter H.S.

Lane Keith, Quinter H.S.

Ashley Miller, Quinter H.S.

Tanner Waggoner, Quinter H.S.

Bailey Bixenman, Wheatland H.S.

Brooke Bixenman, Wheatland H.S.

Cory Prewo, Wheatland H.S.

Trina Rathgeber, Wheatland H.S.

Kendell Born, Hill City H.S.

Jaden Hopkins, Hill City H.S.

Faith Mersch, Hill City H.S.

Hunter Schierkolk, Hill City H.S.

Laretta Cleary, Rock Hills H.S.

Jarett Yelken, Rock Hill H.S.

December Gier, Sylvan-Lucas H.S.

Emily Corbett, Oakley H.S.

Breanna Dirks, Triplains H.S.

Brandy Ballentine, Triplains H.S.

Maddie Lamb, Triplains H.S.

Hudson Stramel, Triplains H.S.

Jessica Mallory, Beloit H.S.

Baylee Miller, Norton Comm. H.S.

Adrian Buzzell, Natoma H.S.

Kayley Chrisler, Natoma H.S.

Erika George, Natoma H.S.

Tyler Lund, Natoma H.S.

Austin Murphy, Natoma H.S.

Jessa Cockerham, Osborne H.S.

Erin LeiVan, Osborne H.S.

Chloe McKeon, Osborne H.S.

Jesse Bebb, Logan H.S.

Drew Stapel, Phillipsburg H.S.

Andrew Blazek, Pike Valley H.S.

Isaiah Deneault, Pike Valley H.S.

Ryne McCreight, Pike Valley H.S.

Mason Runft, Pike Valley H.S.

Conray Sjolander, Pike Valley H.S.

Trevor Lowell, Republic Co. H.S.

Savannah Desbien, Palco H.S.

Riley Nyp, Plainville H.S.

Erica Murphy, Russell H.S.

Reilly Brin, Ell-Saline H.S.

Laura Calzada, Ell-Saline H.S.

Bailey Chermak, Ell-Saline H.S.

Tanier Clifford, Ell-Saline H.S.

Nathan Macy, Ell-Saline H.S.

Caden Nelson, Ell-Saline H.S.

Alexis Ruiz, Salina Central H.S.

Katherine Anderes, SE of Saline H.S.

Lindsey Berg, SE of Saline H.S.

Brooks Garretson, SE of Saline H.S.

Amber Erwin, Hoxie H.S.

Kaci Moellering, Hoxie H.S.

Kaylyn Weems, Hoxie H.S.

Sarah Zahradka, Hoxie H.S.

Simon Bassett, Goodland H.S.

Cameron Gray, Goodland H.S.

Dayton Befort, Smith Center H.S.

Ashton Hawkins, Smith Center H.S.

Kendra Billings, Thunder Ridge H.S.

Ashlen Staub, Brewster H.S.

Dalton Colgan, Colby H.S.

Leighton Rinehart, Colby H.S.

Alex Zimmerman, Colby H.S.

Sean Conness, Trego Comm. H.S.

John Kuhn, Trego Comm. H.S.

Josephine Molitor, Trego Comm. H.S.

Gabriel Klinge, Wallace Co. H.S.

Maddison Cunningham, Wallace Co. H.S.

Stephani Noone, Wallace Co. H.S.

Twenty Community or Technical College Transfer scholarships were made available to Kansas Community or Technical College students of the current school year who plan to continue their education at a four-year Kansas college or university. These awards are for $4,000 and may be renewed for one year upon completion of satisfactory work as evaluated by the Scholarship Committee. This year we had fourteen qualified applicants. The winners are:

Jaden Payeur, Concordia H.S.

Brooke Russell, Hays H.S.

Anna Schmidtberger, Victoria H.S.

Tenille Tholen, Wheatland H.S.

Kyle Cavalli, Lincoln H.S.

Sarina Gunderson, St. John’s H.S.

Kylie McKinney, Minneapolis H.S.

Nickalous Baxa, Republic Co. H.S.

Margaret Woodward, Republic Co. H.S.

Mason Buckmaster, Smith Center H.S.

Cheyanne Hileman, Smith Center H.S.

Andrew Voss, Colby H.S.

Olivia Wetter, Colby H.S.

Brennan Ziegelmeier, K-n-B Homeschool