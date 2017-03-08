FHSU women’s golf finishes 13th in spring opener hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce

POTTSBORO, Texas – Fort Hays State Women’s Golf opened the spring portion of its 2016-17 schedule on Monday and Tuesday (Mar. 6-7) at the Lion Invitational at Tanglewood Resort, hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce. The Tigers finished 13th in the team standings out of the 16 teams competing.

Hannah Perkins led the way for FHSU with a total score of 178, shooting rounds of 90 and 88 to tie for 41st. Madison Roether had the lowest round of the tournament for FHSU with an 87, then followed with a 95 for a 182 total. Taylor DeBoer carded 92 and 94, Kelsey McCarthy shot 94 and 93, and Kylie McCarthy posted 95 each day.

Imkaleen Meyer of Newman University set the pace winning individually by four strokes at a total of 155. St. Mary’s University (Texas) won the team title with a two-day total of 649. Newman was close behind at 653. Fort Hays State shot a total of 733 as a team over two days.

The women return to action in two weeks at the Holiday Inn Express MWSU Spring Invitational in St. Joseph, Mo. (Mar. 20-21).