Felony Kan. auto theft suspect captured after high-speed chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect captured after a high-speed chase.

Just after 8:30p.m. on Tuesday, officers spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Shawnee County. They also recognized the driver as a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants, according to a media release.

When officers attempted to pull the driver over, he fled. Officers chased the vehicle several miles through Topeka.

A tire deflation device was used to slow the vehicle. Numerous law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit and eventually stopped the vehicle at the intersection of SW 21st and Medford.

Officers arrested Tommy Lee Kleiner, 38, Topeka. He was the subject of an attempt to locate bulletin issued on Tuesday. Kleiner was transported to a local hospital with chest pains. No officers were injured.

Kleiner is a suspect in multiple car theft investigations, according to police.

He has an extensive past criminal conviction history including aggravated battery, criminal threat, making false writing, and more.