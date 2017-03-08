Goodland, Kansas, resident and former Montrose, Colorado, resident, Dorothy Belle Krill, 90, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017 at the Goodland Regional Medical Center in Goodland.

Dorothy was born on March 29, 1926 in Jetmore, Kansas to Herbert William and Lois May (Benson) Seip. She was one of six children. Dorothy spent her childhood years growing up in Jetmore and attending Pretty Prairie School. In 1939, the family moved to Olathe, Colorado, where she graduated from Olathe High School in 1945.

On April 30, 1955, she married Gerald (Rusty) Krill in Montrose, Colorado. To this union, two children Lana and Roxane were born. Dorothy worked as a telephone operator back on the old switchboard type; managing the San Miguel Ranch in Colorado; later as a metal buildings cost estimator for Walker & Krill Builders and as a homemaker. She enjoyed LIFE. She loved to can(preserve) all the family’s fruits & vegetables; host large family dinners and hosting family reunions; sewing, embroidering, crocheting, dancing(waltz & poka), arrowhead hunting, camping, fishing and yes, hunting(she has the deer horns to prove it). She was an avid sports fan and loved her Broncos; and following her grandchildren in every sport they participated in.

Preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers Hubert and Norman Seip and two sisters Viola Anders and Ada Mary Green.

She is survived by her loving husband Gerald (Rusty) of 61 years, two daughters; Lana Kinsey and her husband Kent of Montrose, Colorado, Roxane Brack and her husband Gary of Goodland, Kansas, a sister Peggy Ann Summers of Montrose, Colorado. She is also survived by two grandchildren Kendra Pearson and her husband Kirk of Parker, Colorado and Taylor Brack of Goodland, KS, as well as two great grandchildren Presley and Carson Pearson of Parker, Colorado.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 1:00 PM MT with Pastor Brent Flanders officiating. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 11:00 AM MT at the Valley Lawn Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM MT at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.

Memorials may be designated to the Good Samaritan Society-Sherman County and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

Funeral service arrangements have been entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland and Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado.