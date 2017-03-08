DHDC welcomes new assistant director

DHDC

Hello everyone! I am Ashley Roth and would like to introduce myself as the new DHDC Assistant Director. I am beyond thrilled to be back working in Downtown Hays and with DHDC.

Originally from Limon, Colorado, I understand, respect, and love small town living. When I moved to Hays to attend college at FHSU, I felt like I was livin’ it big and would never figure out those one-way streets!

However, what was once this unknown and exciting place, soon became the place that I found myself through wonderful people and community. Later in college, I truly discovered the treasure that lies within Hays-Downtown. The inviting and warm atmosphere was yet another place in Hays that welcomed me home.

My husband and I met at FHSU, and we have been married for over a year and half. We recently purchased our first home. While purchasing a house officially makes Hays our home, it first became home when we found each other, our church family, great friends, and a thriving and supportive community.

As a recent graduate from FHSU with a B.B.A. in Finance, I am honored to be working for DHDC-a well known and well respected organization.