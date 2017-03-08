Cooking class Thursday at Hays Public Library

HPL

Join us at the library on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m. for another edition of “Eat Your Words.” This bimonthly program emphasizes easy, delicious recipes for home cooks. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a beginner, you’ll enjoy this class.

This month, the featured recipe is Italian minestrone soup – the perfect soup for changing seasons. Minestrone is also a meatless soup, so the recipe may come in handy for anyone who avoids meat on Fridays during Lent. Come alone or with a friend as you see how this soup is made, then taste the results! You’ll also get to take home a copy of the recipe.

For more information on this and other programs, please visit hayspublib.org or call (785) 625-9014.