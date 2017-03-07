Vivian M. Kreiser, age 90, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Kansas. She was born on August 5, 1926 in Middletown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond J. And Marian Conrad Davies. A resident of Scott City, Kansas since 2009 moving from Middletown, Pennsylvania, she was a assembly line worker for the Hershey Chocolate Factory in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Middletown, Pennsylvania.

On June 15, 1945 she married Gerald N. Kreiser in Royalton, Pennsylvania. He passed away on April 12, 2007 in Middletown, Pennsylvania.

Survivors Include her One Daughter – Sharon Kreiser Lock of Scott City, Kansas, One Son In Law – Larry Lock of Scott City, Kansas, One Brother – Earl Davies of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, One Sister – LaRue Meredith of Dauphin, Pennsylvania, Seven Grandchildren, Twenty One Great Grandchildren, Five Great Great Grandchildren and Numerous Nieces & Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, husband, One Son – Gerald N. Kreiser Jr., One Daughter In Law – Karen Trimble Kreiser, Two Brothers and Two Sisters.

Visitation will be at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Private burial will be held at the Middletown Cemetery in Middletown, Pennsylvania at a later time.