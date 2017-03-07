🎥 Grass fires take toll across northwest Kansas



After a day of raging grass fires across parched northwest Kansas, the first fire was reported in Ellis County late Monday evening.

A large fire was reported northwest of Hays north of Hopewell Road late Monday. While crews battled the fire, area farmers reportedly came to the rescue with discs helping to create a fire line that helped slow the spread the the flames.

U.S. 24 and U.S. 183 in Rooks County were closed intermittently Monday as crews battled a large grass fire in that area.

Fire crews throughout western Kansas battled fires in extremely windy conditions. The wind also caused at least four semis to be blown over on Interstate 70 between Colby and Grainfield, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

Multiple agencies fought fires near Damar, Stockton, Brownell, Ransom, Cheyenne County and Lake Wilson. In Ransom, the fires claimed homes and other structures.

Residents of Wilson were evacuated late Monday afternoon, but allowed to return in the evening, the KHP reported. A portion of I-70 was closed for a time after the fire near Wilson jumped into the median.

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online at www.kandrive.org.

