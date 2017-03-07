Sunny, windy Tuesday

Today Sunny, with a high near 62. Very windy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 24 to 34 mph. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable.

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 72. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 34.

FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday NightA chance of rain after midnight, mixing with snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.