Rainell Louise Goodale, age 59, of Hays, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017 in Hays. She was born September 9, 1957 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Robert Raine and Dorothy Louise (Weise) Anderson. She graduated from Maxwell High School in Maxwell, Kansas and from Fort Hays State University with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

Rainell was an Elementary School Teacher for over 30 years. She taught at Washington, Lincoln and for more than 20 of those years at O’Loughlin Elementary. During her teaching career, she served on numerous school and district committee’s. Her teaching memberships included KNEA, NEA, ADK and was voted USD 489 Master Teacher by her colleagues in 2011. Rainell was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hays and enjoyed quilting, cooking, craft projects, restoring antique furniture but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her sons and their families, Jeremy Goodale and wife Jennifer and their daughters, Reanna and Lila all of Hays. Jerod Goodale and wife Jessica and their daughters, Riley and Lauryn all of Denver; her mother, Dorothy Anderson of Denver and her siblings, Debbie Dougherty of Denver, George Anderson of Mineral Bluffs, Georgia and Margaret Brooks of Denver.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Raine Anderson.

Memorial services will be 11 AM Monday, March 13, 2017 with the family present to receive friends from 10 AM until service time at the First United Methodist Church in Hays.

Arrangements in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Rainell Goodale Memorial Fund.