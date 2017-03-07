National authority on ethics to be featured at J.V. Caprez Field Day at FHSU

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Fort Hays State University will host its annual J.V. Caprez Social Work Field Day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the Memorial Union at Fort Hays State University.

Both sessions, which will be on the union’s second floor, are open to the public, though they are tailored to current practicum supervisors, social workers in the community and all social work majors.

Dr. Frederic Reamer, a professor in the graduate program of the School of Social Work at Rhode Island College and a nationally known expert in the field of professional ethics, will be the featured speaker. His work also includes research into the areas of mental health, health care, criminal justice, and public welfare.

The morning session, 9 a.m. to noon, will feature “Ethical Challenges in Social Work and the Human Services.” The afternoon session, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., will be “Emerging Ethical Issues in the Digital World.”

For individuals seeking continuing education credit, registration through the website is required. The cost is $25 for a single session, $40 for both.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.fhsu.edu/socialwork/Field-Day/ or contact the Department of Social Work at socialwork@fhsu.edu or (785) 628-4755.

The Department of Social Work at FHSU began hosting its annual field day in 1993. In 2016, it was renamed to honor Judy Caprez, retired faculty member and director of the social work program.