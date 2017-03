The Hays Area Chamber of Commerce will have a Legislative Coffee at 8:30 a.m. March 11 in the basement of the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main. The East doors will open at 8 a.m., with the event starting at 8:30 a.m.

These forums are a series of meetings with state legislators that provide area residents the opportunity to learn more about the legislative process and state issues. Sen. Rick Billinger and Reps. Ken Rahjes, Leonard Mastroni and Eber Phelps are scheduled to attend.