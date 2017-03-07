Kathleen Rae (Hutchison) Fuller-Lee, 65, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.

Kathi was born April 18, 1951 in Russell, the daughter of Jay and Fern (Dumler) Hutchison. She grew up in Russell and graduated from Russell High School in the Class of ’69. She then attended Ft. Hays State University where she obtained a degree in Psychology and Sociology.

Kathi was united to Roger Eugene Lee in 1993. They have made their home in Russell.

Kathi was a homemaker. When she was younger, she worked as a waitress and bartender for many years with her mom and stepdad, Fern and Vernon Shackelford, at the restaurant Shack’s. She enjoyed cooking, hanging out with her dogs, dog watching for friends, doing artwork and drawings and having a cold red beer.

Surviving family include her husband, Roger of the home; daughter, Kelli Fuller of Russell, Kansas; step son, Clinton Lee (Sarah) of Plainville, Kansas; brother, Brad Hutchison (Cheryl) of Russell, Kansas; stepsisters, Janet Peerman of Russell, Kansas and Laura Faulkiner of Lenexa, Kansas; step grandson Jackson Bo Lee; nieces and nephews, Adam Hutchison, Amanda Frenya Hutchison, Dr. Ashley Hutchison, Sonni Peerman and Whitney Thouvenelle. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Becky, and step father Vernon.

A Gathering will be held on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary with the family present to greet friends at 5:00 PM and the Celebration of her Life at 6:00 PM. Friends may sign the book at the mortuary all day Thursday and all day Friday. A Memorial has been established with the Great Plains SPCA pet Adoption Centers . Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.