HPD arrest log, Feb. 23 to 26

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Cole Jennings Schumacher, 18, Maple Hill, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 2500 block of Vine on suspicion of underage purchase of alcohol.

Mitchell Rawson Porter, 18, Topeka, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 2500 block of Vine on suspicion of underage purchase of alcohol.

Jacob Kenneth Bradshaw, 18, Topeka, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 2500 block of Vine on suspicion of underage purchase of alcohol.

Kylie Shae Brown, 18, Hays, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 1000 block of Cody on suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol.

Ashley Diane Lopez, 22, Hays, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of domestic battery.

Nicole Lee Younger, 23, Hays, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 100 block of West 15th on suspicion of domestic battery.

Randy Joe Lynn II, 35, Hays, was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Feb. 24 in the 500 block of East 16th on suspicion of domestic battery.

Kyler Austin Gray, 20, Hays, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 400 block of Walnut on suspicion of domestic battery.

Leyila Rose Pratt, 36, Hays, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Feb. 24 in the 700 block of East Sixth on suspicion of failure to appear, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradly Joseph Basgall, 40, Hays, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 3700 block of Canal on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Santana Marie Reeves, 19, Hays, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 200 block of West 10th on suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol and underage possession of alcohol.

Austin Cameron Brandt, 18, Hays, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 200 block of West 10th on suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol and underage possession of alcohol.

Micah Zephaniah Felton, 20, Hays, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 800 block of Ash on suspicion of underage purchase of alcohol.

Trevor Dean Wells, 18, Hays, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 2700 block of Colonial on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cesar Antonio Escamilla, 20, Hays, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 2700 block of Colonial on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amie Marguerite Walters, 41, Hays, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 600 block of West Seventh on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diego Armando Gallaway, 24, Hays, was arrested at 3:02 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 1300 block of Anthony on suspicion of domestic battery, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kylie Jo Elizabeth Waldschmidt, 22, Hays, was arrested at 3:35 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 1300 block of Anthony on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dalton James Kelly Day, 18, WaKeeney, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 1300 block of Anthony on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement official and underage consumption of alcohol.

Bethany Marie Goehring, 20, Colby, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 800 block of Ash on suspicion of underage purchase/consumption of alcohol.

Kristen Renee Williams, 21, Leoti, was arrested at 1 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 800 block of Ash on suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol.

Charles Neelley Boatman, 18, Hays, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 200 block of West 10th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and transporting an open container of alcohol.

Magdaleno Gonzalez Contreras, 26, Denver, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 700 block of East Sixth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and transporting an open container of alcohol.

Nicola Sue Pfeifer, 28, Hays, was arrested at 3:41 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 3600 block of Vine on suspicion of failure to appear.