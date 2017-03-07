Hays Symphony cancels concerts in March and April

HSO

We regret to announce that the Hays Symphony will not be presenting the previously announced concerts on March 11th or April 1st.

The May 6th concert will take place with some programming changes.

The symphony will be performing Dvorak’s 9th Symphony (“From The New World”) and “Nimrod”, from Elgar’s Enigma Variations, with Music Director Shah Sadikov conducting. In addition, the FHSU Choir under the direction of Terry Crull will present John Rutter’s Requiem.

Additional program details will follow in April.