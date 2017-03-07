Forrest Shields Woodside Jr., 89 , passed away on March 5, 2017 at the Cedar Village Care Center in Ness City, Kansas. He was born on December 3, 1927 in Salina, Kansas the son of Forrest and Florence (Menish) Woodside.

He was a geologist and a US Army Veteran. He married Shirley Anne Coleman on June 24th, 1951, in Denver, Colorado.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; three daughters, Georganne Melton (Gail), Andover; Holly Hertel (James), Bazine; Paula Allen (Jon), Edmond, Oklahoma; son, Eric Woodside, Ness City; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Service will be on Monday, March 13, 2017, 10:00 AM, at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, Kansas. Burial in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, Fort Dodge, Kansas. Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Praise Ranch, Pawnee Rock. Words of sympathy and support may be left for the family by signing the guest book below.