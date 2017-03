By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Thanks to Hays resident Lisa Chrisler-VanHorn who shared her pictures of the wild fire two miles north of Severin Road on 370th Ave. in northeast Ellis County.

The fire started about 4:30 p.m. near land and a farm owned by VanHorn’s family.

VanHorn reported seeing fire units at the scene from Paradise, Waldo, Natoma, Ellis County, Lucas, Russell, Victoria and Gorham.

The blaze was still burning at sunset.

