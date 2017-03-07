Fire crews again battle grass fires, high winds

Fire crews are back to work today as high winds and dry conditions have led to more grass fires in the region.

Following a report from a resident of smoke near 250th Ave. and Locust Grove five miles north of Hays, another call went out to rural firefighters just before 5:30 p.m.

Just after 5 p.m., all Ellis Co. rural fire resources were directed to another fire at 370th Ave. and the Saline River Road in northeast Ellis County. The Ellis County EMS Rehab Trailer was also called to the scene.

At 3:20 p.m., two Ellis Co. Rural Fire Dept. crews responded to the report of a fire in the 2500 block of Codell Ave., north of Catherine.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, crews were dispatched to a grass fire in theGorham area.

Also, at 3 p.m., it was reported that a fire in the 230th Avenue and Hopewell Road area, which was ablaze Monday evening, had rekindled.

