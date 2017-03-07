FHSU baseball adjusts weekend schedule

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State head baseball coach Steve Johnson has announced a change in the weekend trip to play Southwest Baptist in Bolivar, Mo. The three-game MIAA series will now begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 before a doubleheader starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10. Live stats and live video will be available for all three games.

The Tigers enter the weekend 7-10 on the year and 1-5 in conference play after taking one of three games against Central Oklahoma last weekend, while the Bearcats are 9-6 overall and 1-5 in the league after getting swept by Missouri Western their last time out.

Fort Hays State holds a 22-11 edge in the all-time series with the Bearcats, including a 10-8 margin in games played in Bolivar. However, SBU has won six of the last seven meetings. The series began in 2007 when the Tigers joined the MIAA.

Dayton Pomeroy continues to lead the team with a .350 batting average, totaling 10 extra-base hits and 11 RBI. The Tigers have 16 home runs as a team, fourth most in the MIAA. Sam Capps leads the Tiger starters with a 4.50 ERA in 20 innings of work, while Cole Schumacher has yet to give up a run out of the pen and Clayton Basgall has a 1.69 ERA to go along with three saves.

The Bearcats are hitting .330 as a team, ranking fourth in the league. Their team ERA is last in the league at 7.57, giving up 10 or more runs seven times so far this season. Jovany Urbieta and Hunter Hisky are both batting .418 with 23 hits so far this season, tying for the team lead with six doubles each.

