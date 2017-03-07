Ellis Co. Rural Fire, HFD likely will battle blaze throughout the night

Fire crews from Ellis County Fire District No. 1 and Hays Fire Department are battling a large wildfire in the northeastern segment of Ellis County that has burned into Russell County.

Personnel from Ellis County Public Works and Ellis County EMS as well as various Russell County agencies are assisting with the operation. The American Red Cross is also providing support to firefighters.

“The ground is very rough, and it’s unsafe to send fire crews into significant portions of the area,” said Ellis County Director of Fire & Emergency Management Darin Myers. “The fire is completely uncontained at this point. We will likely be fighting the fire all night.”

The fire started in the 2500 block of Codell Avenue. It has moved in an easterly direction through approximately eight miles of Ellis County and into Russell County. It is approximately one mile in width. 370th Avenue is closed from the 2300 block north to Wiles Road. Crews from Midwest Energy are responding to protect electrical service in the area.