Ellis Co. Commission holds joint meeting with Ellis City Council

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

ELLIS — On Monday, the Ellis County Commission held its first joint meeting of 2017 with another governing body in the county when they met with the Ellis City Council.

During the meeting in Ellis, Bill Ring, Ellis County Public Works Director, updated the Ellis council on the road situation in the county. Ring said they continue to work to cleanup from the past year’s storms, which left a number of roads and bridges seriously damaged. He estimated they are 99-percent complete with bridge cleanup. Because of the lack of moisture, the county is having to pay for and haul in water to repair roads.

Alan Scheuerman, Ellis City Public Works Director, said he plans to ask for the county’s help with its annual chip seal projects. The city provides the materials to do the work in the city of Ellis, while the county helps with the labor when it can.

County Director of Fire and Emergency Management Darin Myers updated the city council on the current fire situation in and around the area. Myers said he wants the county to begin the process of implementing a burn ban as soon as next week.

He also told the group they will begin updating the new emergency radio system on April 3.

EMS and Health Administrator Kerry McCue told the boards they have gone through a lot of changes since he was put in charge of both departments and said they are evaluating all of the services they provide.

Sheriff’s Detective Chuck White was also on hand as a representative of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department. He and Ellis Police Chief Taft Yates said they have a good working relationship and work together whenever they can.

The Ellis County Commission will hold a joint meeting with the Hays City Commission on April 25 at 6 p.m.