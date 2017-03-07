Bazil Eugene (Gene) Herberger, of Krum, TX, passed away March 3, 2017, at Denton Regional Hospital, at the age of 84. The son of Leo and Helena (Breeden) Herberger, Mr. Herberger was originally from Springfield, MO. From 1969 – 1981, Mr. Herberger lived in Hays, KS, where he was active in Rotary International, where he was the 2001 Rotarian of the Year and named a Paul Harris Fellow.

He was a member of the Hays Chamber of Commerce, USD 489 school board, and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. He was member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Denton. Mr. Herberger was married from 1957 – 1987 to Shirley Sumners Herberger who pre deceased him. He was married to Vicky Robertson Herberger from 1988 – 2009. Herberger was also pre deceased by his brothers Adrian and Charles Herberger.

Mr. Herberger is survived by five children, Evie Debic (Jean Luc), Richardson, TX; Teri Herberger (Angela Richmond), Salisbury, MD; Donna Cooper Gonzalez (Mauricio), Denton, TX; Jessica Kirchner (Kyle), Highland Village, TX; Laurel Herberger (Garrett Thompson), Denton, TX; and eight grandchildren: Mathieu Debic, Austin (Amanda) Cooper, Stefan Debic, Kyle Cooper, and Cassidy, Breleigh, Kellen and Cameran Kirchner. Mr. Herberger’s first great-grandchild, Easton Cooper, is expected in June.

The life of Gene Herberger will be celebrated privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Epilepsy Foundation in his name.