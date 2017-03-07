45.1 mph wind gust in Hays on Monday; Red Flag Warning again this afternoon

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Amid the gusty winds Monday in Hays, there was a near 60° temperature swing.

The official high in Hays on March 6 was 82°, unusually warm for late winter, but not a record high. According to the KSU Agricultural Research Center, the official high in Hays for March 6 is 88° set in 1972.

After reaching 82° Monday, the overnight low fell to 23°, a 59° plunge.

Sustained winds Monday were at 27 mph, with a maximum gust recorded at 45.1 mph. Dirt and smoke were visible most of the day.

Tuesday’s weather forecast calls for a cooler day, with winds picking up again this afternoon.

The National Weather Service office in Dodge City has issued a Red Flat Warning for the second consecutive day: A Red Flag Warning is in effect again this afternoon for gusty winds in excess of 25 mph and low relative humidity at or below 15 percent.