Warm, Windy Monday

Today Areas of blowing dust after noon. Sunny, with a high near 71. Very windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 26 mph becoming west 29 to 39 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west northwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 60. Very windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable.

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 35.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 73.