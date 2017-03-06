TMP girl’s basketball team to host 3 on 3 basketball tournament in Hays

By C.D. DeSALVO

Hays Post

For most kids in grades 3-8, the basketball season comes to an end in early March and the baseball/softball gloves and track spikes get laced up for the upcoming spring sports. For those having a tough time letting go of the basketball season, there is a final opportunity to taste some competition on the basketball court.

Members of the Thomas More Prep-Marian girl’s basketball team are hosting a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and hot shot contest for any area kids that are in 3rd-8th grade. The event will be Saturday, March 18, and will be split between three locations — TMP, Holy Family Elementary and the former Kennedy Middle School in Hays.

The TMP girl’s basketball team is organizing the event for the fourth straight year as a fundraiser to help with expenses within the program.

“It is a fundraiser for any extra items we might need,” said head girl’s basketball coach and event coordinator Rose McFarland. “Some money went to a shooting machine for the team, travel bags that the girls use during the year, shooting shirts and stuff like that.”

The 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be played on half courts, with a 12-minute running clock in each game. The first team to reach 31 points or whichever team is up at the end of the 12 minutes wins.

The hot shot contest is an individual contest where participants will have a minute to shoot from different designated spots on the floor. Points are based on the spot’s location in relation to the basket with closer shots being worth less points and further shots being worth more. Kids participating in the hot shot contest do not have to be in the 3-on-3 tournament.

“It is fun for them and gives them a chance to show off their individual shooting ability,” said McFarland.

Teams are split up in divisions by gender and grade level for both the 3-on-3 tournament and the hot shot contest with third and fourth grade girls and boys playing on an 8.5-foot rim.

“It is a way to encourage kids to play. It is a way for the kids to have some fun, and it also serves a purpose for the student athletes in our programs to work and give back to kids that are wanting to learn how to play basketball,” McFarland said. “Parents and players work the tournament. They keep score, run concession stands, etc. It is service to the community and kids.”

Medals will be awarded to the first-place team in each division and also to the Hot Shot winner in each division. The entry fee is $10 per player and entry forms can be found here: https://tmp-m.org/3on3-2017/3-on-3-basketball-2017/

Registration is due by Tuesday, March 14.

For more information, contact Rose McFarland at 785-365-0850 or at mcfarlandr@tmpmarian.org.

A full list of the rules can also be found here: https://tmp-m.org/3on3-2017/