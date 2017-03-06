Russell Regional Hospital breaks ground for new clinic, expansion of physical therapy



Russell Regional Hospital

RUSSELL — Russell Regional Hospital, 200 S. Main, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Friday on the front lawn of the hospital to celebrate the start of construction of a new physicians’ clinic and expansion of physical therapy services.

Refreshments were served and attendees were able to visit with hospital representatives regarding the project.

The expansion project is just one part of the hospital’s Campaign for Continuing Excellence that started in 2014 to renovate its facilities and add services. Actual construction will begin Monday when Hays-based Commercial Builders begins the process to prepare the construction site. The project is projected to take eight months to complete. Weather permitting, the new clinic could be open for operation before the end of 2017.

Included in the new construction and expansion is a physician clinic that will house up to eight providers, supporting staff including nurses, front office personnel, billing personnel and a clinic manager. Physical therapy will be expanded by approximately 1,100 square feet and will house physical therapy, occupation therapy, speech therapy and intermediate fitness. The occupational department will be expanded to include equipment to train patients to return to the home and perform activities of daily living including cooking, stocking food, washing clothes and bathing.

Following the move to the new clinic, the existing physician’s clinic will be given a light facelift and will house specialty clinics currently held at the Lampert building at Main Street and Wichita Avenue. Other clinics expected to be held in the existing clinic will be those currently performing work on second floor of the hospital.

Part of the construction project but already in place was the reopening of surgery. Since the opening in May 2016, the numbers have steadily increased and the beginning of general surgery is planned for later this year.

Harold Courtois, hospital CEO, stated, “After three years of visioning, planning and preparation we are very excited to begin the construction process. The new construction will allow our patients to be treated in a state of the art facility not only in the new clinic but in physical therapy. Those patients wanting to work out in intermediate therapy will have a brand new, first floor room with a bank of windows to the west. We could not have completed this project without the generosity of the people of Russell County and other former citizens who chose to donate to our project. We are blessed to have such generous people and cannot thank everyone enough.”

Courtois continued, “Thanks go out to the Campaign for Excellence Committee consisting of honorary co-chairs Dr. Earl Merkel and Nancy Holland, committee members Ken Elliot, Pam Gudenkauf, Melinda Olson, Morris Krug, Diana Morris, Sylvia Newton, Brad Wagner, Harold Courtois and Katy Oste Hertel, Campaign Coordinator. The work done by this committee was able to raise a good share of the funds available for the project. Katy Oste Hertel also was able to write grants that resulted in additional funds from several sources. We are grateful to our medical staff and employees who have donated and some who continue to donate through payroll deduction.”

“The vision of the County Hospital Board and the West Central Kansas Board allowed us to move forward during a time when oil and agriculture were experiencing a difficult time. I think that is what makes the success of this campaign so amazing,” Courtois concluded.