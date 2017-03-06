Roger Alexius Staab, 82, Hays died Saturday March 3,2017 at Good Samaritan Center in Hays. He was born October 30, 1934 on the family farm in Severin, KS to Alexius and Celestina (Weigel) Staab. He was the sixth of ten children. He attended Pleasant Ridge School (Severin, KS) and graduated from Hays High School in 1952. He married Verla M Kreutzer June 2, 1954. From this union they raised five Children. Glenn D. (May 1955), Lyle F. (May 1956), Dale J. (June 1957), Terri L. (Oct 1967) and Mark A. (April 1970).

Roger was a hard working man who was wise and admired by many, especially his family. He had several occupations over the years including working at Schwaller Lumber Company, then owner of Hays City Lumber and in the following years Broker/Realtor for Landmark Reality and then finally retiring from Advanced Real Estate. He served as a volunteer Fireman in Hays (1957 to 1964), was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and served on many local and state boards throughout his lifetime. He also loved to work with his hands and took pride in showing his children, their spouses and his grand children how to fix, repair and create and to take pride in their home and family. He shared with them not only his unconditional love but his quick wit and sense of humor. And, he was not only the father, brother, Grandpa in our immediate family, but a surrogate to his children’s and grandchildren’s friends.

Survivors include his children Glenn and wife Dottie, Hays; Lyle and wife Marilyn, Overland Park, KS; Dale and wife Stephanie, Hays; Terri Hamel and husband Kyle, Gilbert, AZ and Mark and wife Missie, Dallas, TX. Eleven grandchildren, Craig, Kevin & Michelle Staab; Lily Staab; Joey, Jayme, Darin, Tanner & Conner Staab; Kylee & Taylor Hamel and ten Great Grandchildren. His brothers Robert J , Tulsa OK; Ervell A. Omaha, NE; Dennis C, Overland Park, KS and sisters Ruby M. Novak, Russell, KS and Erlene I. Overland Park, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife (Dec 2016); three brothers: Infant brother Norman, Norman G. and William J. and one sister Mabel Ann (Sister Louella); Two Grandchildren: Justin Staab and Kimberly Staab.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hays. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday 4 PM – 8 PM and Thursday 9 AM – 9:30 AM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice at HaysMed or the Good Samaritan Society, Hays.

A Knights of Columbus rosary will be 6:45 PM Wednesday followed by a parish vigil service all at the funeral chapel.