Roger A. Staab, age 82, of Hays, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society, Hays.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hays. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday 4 PM – 8 PM and Thursday 9 AM – 9:30 AM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

A Knights of Columbus rosary will be 6:45 PM Wednesday followed by a parish vigil service all at the funeral chapel.

A complete obituary is pending.