Older Americans Act listening tour in Goodland Tuesday

TOPEKA – Staff from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) will be traveling the state this month for a listening tour. KDADS’ Commission on Aging staff will gather input and suggestions regarding services funded by the Older Americans Act for Kansans who are 60 years of age or older.

Older Americans Act services include legal assistance, caregiver and in-home services, transportation, nutrition (such as Meals on Wheels), and more. The Older Americans Act also supports health promotion services grants to Kansas’ Area Agencies on Aging. These grants fund nutrition counseling, health promotion programs, and physical fitness and exercise programs.

“We look forward to hearing from older adults in every corner of the state,” KDADS Secretary Tim Keck said. “We want to know what services they need to remain independent and in their own homes for as long as possible.”

KDADS is in the process of developing a four-year-plan that will be submitted to the Federal Administration for Community Living. This plan is a requirement to receive federal funding for the Older Americans Act programs in Kansas.

KDADS staff will stop in five cities between March 7 and March 31, 2017. Each meeting will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Staff will stay for lunch following the meetings to allow more time for discussion. Those who would like to attend lunch should contact their senior center at least one day before the meeting. Please contact the senior center regarding the meal price.

Older adults who are unable attend one of the sessions and would like to submit comments may call (800) 432-3535 or email wwwmail@kdads.ks.gov. Written comments can also be sent by mail to Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, Attn: Commissioner on Aging Craig Kaberline, 503 S. Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. The deadline to submit feedback is April 15, 2017.

All of the meetings will be ADA compliant and people with disabilities will have full access. If you need language accommodations, such as a sign language interpreter, please contact Tyler Steffes at (785) 296-0385 or email tyler.steffes@ks.gov or dawn.goertzen@ks.gov. Please make your request by March 7, 2017.