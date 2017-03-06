Kansas man jailed after chase, crash in Cheyenne Bottoms

BARTON COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a weekend chase and search.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a 2000 Kia passenger vehicle in the 300 block of Northeast 30 Road, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

The vehicle fled northbound on Northeast 40 Avenue. Deputies chased until the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed in a ditch in the Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife area. The driver fled from the accident scene,

Deputies abandoned a search for the suspect due to darkness and rough terrain.

Just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, deputies returned to the area and located Brandon A. Dannebohm, 33, Great Bend, wandering in a field. He admitted to being the driver of the vehicle.

Dannebohm was arrested for flee and elude and a probation violation warrant. He is being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of $2500. 00 cash bond.