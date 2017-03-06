Hays driver education meeting March 9, classes start May 22

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

Hays High School will be having driver education coming up again this summer, and an enrollment meeting is scheduled for March 9 at 7 p.m. in the HHS cafeteria.

For the upcoming enrollment meeting, Bruce Rupp asked that at least one parent or guardian and the student be present. Rupp said if the students have not pre-enrolled at either HHS or Hays Middle School, they will enroll the night of the meeting.

“Most have all ready pre-enrolled, but if they have not, they will do that with me the night of the meeting at the high school,” he said.

For those that have pre-enrolled, Rupp asks that students bring their enrollment form and the deposit check for $100 made out to USD 489. If the students already have a learning, instructional or farm permit, bring that license number, as well.

If you have not pre-enrolled yet and cannot make the meeting, there will still be opportunities for you to sign up at either the high school or the middle school, said Rupp.

“We’ve all ready had pre-enrollment at both the high school and the middle school,” he said. “You can still enroll if you have not yet. There are enrollment forms at both Hays High School and Hays Middle.”

The meeting will consist of a discussion of how the process works, what the daily schedule is like, how many students are divided amongst the classrooms, how long the driving portion is, how long the classroom portion is, and who the instructors are.

Rupp is expecting big numbers for the class, noting the size of the eighth-grade class. Typically, there are 150 students enrolled, and Rupp is expecting that or more.

Each session is eight days long, according to Rupp, with five days of driving and three days of classroom.

The first session is May 22 through June 1, the second session is June 5 through June 14, and the third session is June 19 through June 28.