UPDATE: Crews still fighting grass fires, U.S. 24 reopened

U.S. 24 has been reopened between K-258 and Stockton. The road was previously closed for a grass fire in the area. Fire crews could still be working hot spots in the area, so please move over for emergency vehicles.

Fire crews throughout western Kansas are battling fires in the extremely windy conditions. The wind also caused at least four semis to be blown over on Interstate 70 between Colby and Grainfield, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

Multiple agencies are fighting fires near Damar, Stockton and Ransom as of Monday afternoon.

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online at www.kandrive.org.

Check Hays Post for details as they become available.

