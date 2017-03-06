GMO: Friend or foe?

ELLIS CO. EXTENSION

The words Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) may sound very technical or maybe even scary to some. This might be because consumers may not fully understand what a GMO is, how they are developed or the potential benefits.

On Thursday, March 9 at 12:00 noon, the Ellis County Extension Office will host an informational program on understanding genetically engineered foods for consumers. The program will be held at the Extension Office meeting room, 601 Main Street in Hays.

Stacy Campbell, Ellis County Extension Agriculture Agent, will present this introductory overview on genetically engineered foods (commonly referred to as GMOs) to explore consumer questions and concerns.

The public is encouraged to attend this free program from K-State Research and Extension. To ensure adequate supplies, please pre-register by calling the Ellis County Extension Office at (785) 628-9430.