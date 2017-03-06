Francis William “Sonny” Miller, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Wichita County Health Center in Leoti, Kansas. Sonny was born May 9, 1925 on the Miller family homestead near Marienthal, Kansas, the son of Fred Francis “Frank” & Ethel (Forbes) Miller. A lifetime resident of Wichita County, Kansas, he was a Farmer.

Sonny was a member of the former Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in rural Wichita County, he and his family were involved of the building of the Church. Church membership is currently with The United Methodist Church in Leoti, Kansas. He also served the community in the 60’s as a High Plains School Board Member, and a Wichita County School Board member in the 70’s. He was also active in the Scott County CO-OP.

On November 25, 1951 he married Patricia T. “Pat” Scott in Scott City, Kansas.

Pat passed away on August 7, 2010 in Leoti, Kansas.

Sonny’s surviving family includes-

One Daughter

Dedra McKinney- Scott City, Kansas

Three Sons-

Richard & Becky Miller- Leoti, Kansas

Scott & Dione Miller- Overland Park, Kansas

Mark & Amber Miller- Leoti, Kansas

Two Sisters-

Donna Ridder- Leoti, Kansas

Arlene Cauthon- Scott City, Kansas

Six Grandchildren –

Drew & Rachel Miller- Lakin, Kansas

Lindsey Miller- Dallas, Texas

Watson McKinney- North Liberty, Iowa

Alison Miller- Topeka, Kansas

Austin Miller- Leoti, Kansas

Carson Miller- Overland Park, Kansas

Four Great Grandchildren

Emma, Kate, Luke & James Miller – Lakin, Kansas

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Leoti, Kansas with the Reverend Brad Kirk officiating. Burial will be in Leoti, Kansas.

Friends may call from 1:00 pm until 5 :00 pm Sunday and from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm Monday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Leoti, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to Wichita County Community Foundation or Wichita County LTCU in care of the funeral home.