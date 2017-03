TULSA, Okla. – Former Hays High standout Preston Weigel won his second consecutive Big 12 title Sunday, taking the 197 pound championship, defeating the the bracket’s top seed in No. 5 Jacob Smith of West Virginia.

Late in the first period, Weigel converted on a takedown and was initially awarded a fall; however, it was ruled that Smith injured himself as he was falling to the mat, and the pin was changed to an injury default.