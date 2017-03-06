Ellis regular council meeting follows special meeting with county

ELLIS–Following a 6:30 p.m. special joint meeting today with Ellis County Commissioners, the Ellis City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. for its regular meeting.

Agenda items include an update on drainage issues at 21st and Walnut Street, consideration of bids for a generator at City Hall and discussion of grant opportunities for infrastructure improvements

The complete March 6 agenda is below.

AGENDA

March 6, 2017

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF ELLIS

City Hall – Council Meeting Room

BILLS ORDINANCE REVIEW WORK SESSION BEGINS AT 7:15 P.M.

ROLL CALL AND MEETING CALL TO ORDER AT 7:30 P.M.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA (if needed)

1) CONSENT AGENDA

a) Minutes from Regular Meeting on February 20, 2017

b) Bills Ordinance #2016

(Council will review for approval under one motion under the consent agenda. By majority vote of the governing body, any item may be removed from the consent agenda and considered separately)

PUBLIC COMMENTS

(Each speaker will be limited to five minutes. If several people from the group wish to speak on same subject, the group must appoint a spokesperson. ALL comments from public on agenda items must be during Public Comment. Once council begins their business meeting, no more comments from public will be allowed.)

2) PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

3) SPECIAL ORDER

a) Introductory Presentation for Swimming Pool Research Project – FHSU Leadership 310 Team

4) UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a) Discuss City Assistance with Millings on West 14th Street

b) Update on 21st and Walnut Street Drainage Issue

5) NEW BUSINESS

a) Consider Bids for a Generator at City Hall

b) Discuss Policy on After Hours Customer or Alarm Calls

c) Discuss Improvements to Infrastructure and Grant Opportunities

d) Consider Approval of First Amendment to KDHE Loan Agreement

e) Discuss Purchase of Water Valve for Water Tower

6) REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

a) Administrative

1) Public Works

(1) Comparative Water Report

(2) Discuss Letter Addressing Citizen Concerns

(3) Department Update

2) Police

(1) February Monthly Activity Report

(2) March Staff Calendar

(3) Department Update

3) City Clerk

(1) Invitation from Ellis County Conservation District

(2) Draft Minutes from City Committees

(3) Department Update

4) Attorney

(1) Update on Status of Code Violation Cases

(2) Final Opinion on Incompatibility of Office Question

5) Mayor Update and Announcements

(1) Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion Program 2016 Annual Report

(2) Reminder of Town Hall Meeting March 11th

EXECUTIVE SESSIONS

7) ADJOURNMENT