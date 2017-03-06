Ellis County treasurer offers resignation, effective next month

Hays Post

Ellis County Treasurer Ann Pfeifer has announced her resignation from the elected post to take a position in the private sector.

Pfeifer offered her letter of resignation Monday to the Ellis County Commission, effective 5 p.m. April 14. Pfeifer will join Eagle Communications as a corporate financial accountant.

She said in her letter the timing of the resignation will allow ample time for the position to be filled on an interim basis by the office of the governor and the Ellis County Democratic Party.

“I believe it is time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life,” she wrote. “I have enjoyed working for the county during my six years of service, three years as Ellis County treasurer. I appreciate all the opportunities I have been given and the people I have met while working for Ellis County.”

Pfeifer, a Democrat, was defeated in a re-election bid in November, losing to Republican challenger Lisa Schlegel. Schlegel is set to take office in October.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Ellis County as the Ellis County treasurer,” Pfeifer wrote.