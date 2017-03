GOVE COUNTY – A semi driver was injured in an accident just before noon on Monday in Gove County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Freightliner semi driven by Jesus

Escareno, 46, Houston, TX., was westbound on Interstate 70 at the Oakley exit.

A gust of wind struck the vehicle and caused it to flip over into the north ditch.

Escareno was transported to the Logan County Hospital. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.