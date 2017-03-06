Reno Co. fire: Residents allowed to return to their homes

RENO COUNTY –Two task forces monitored the fire in the Highlands area near Hutchinson overnight.

Just after 9 p.m., residents in the area were allowed to return to their homes, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Residents were advised to use a garden hose to put out any embers that come into yards and not call 911 every time a glow is spotted. If there is an open active flame currently threatening a structure, then call 911.

It is estimated 1200 acres have been burned in the other Reno County fire in Jupiter Hills Fire. It is 80 percent contained.

All roads, except 69th Avenue from Old K-61 to Mayfield and 56th Avenue from Old K-61 to the dead end have been opened.

The county has declared a state of emergency which will help bring in state resources to help.

Critical fire weather conditions will continue the next few days.

RENO COUNTY – Fire crews were busy fighting grass fires in several areas of Kansas on Saturday as a result of the dry, windy conditions

Fire crews battled a large grass fire on Kansas 18 highway in the area of T Road in Rooks County late Saturday afternoon. Officials temporarily closed Kansas 18 from Damar to Palco.

Just before 2:30 p.m. in Reno County fire crews were called to a fire along 43rd east of old Kansas 61. By the time crews arrived the fire had spread as far north as 69th, according to Deputy Fire Chief Doug Hanen.

Over 40 units and 100 firefighters were helping fight the blaze. They had it 75 percent contained late Saturday. Two sheds were damaged, according to Hanen. There were no injuries reported. Reno County Commissioners signed a disaster declaration in order to seek assistance from the state.

Cause of the fires is still under investigation.